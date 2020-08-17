Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,325,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,755,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

