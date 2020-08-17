Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,956,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 376.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.73. 89,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $249.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.