Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,082 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 626,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,612. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

