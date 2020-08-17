Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 202 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.70. 1,787,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.