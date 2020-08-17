Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 254 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 89.6% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.04.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.53. 6,504,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of -210.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

