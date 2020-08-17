Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,636 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,618% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 call options.

In other news, insider Pavan Cheruvu acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. 721,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXGT. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

