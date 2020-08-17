STPT (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Exchanges

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. STPT has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00153472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.01846203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00192543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00135019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

