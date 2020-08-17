Summit Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 51.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $519,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Cfra lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.92. 2,501,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $193.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.