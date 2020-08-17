Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,387 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.51. 2,097,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

