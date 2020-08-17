Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Facebook comprises approximately 0.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.