Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases 8,631 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 626,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,612. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61.

