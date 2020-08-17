Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,393 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,409,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,359,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

