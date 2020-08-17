Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,124 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.72. 1,788,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,667. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

