Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Insider Purchases C$162,110.00 in Stock

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,617,385 shares in the company, valued at C$7,004,879.10.

SXP stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.24. 209,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.61. Supremex Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The company has a market cap of $31.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Supremex Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

