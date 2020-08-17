SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.47 or 0.05617765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003188 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

