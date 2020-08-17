Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17,408.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037,658 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 4.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $116,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 246.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $3,157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 107.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,608,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,435. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.