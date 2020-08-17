Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,299. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $110.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,886 shares in the company, valued at $598,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,280 shares of company stock worth $41,024,855. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

