TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 206.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,079 shares during the quarter. TD Ameritrade accounts for 1.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of TD Ameritrade worth $44,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.48. 187,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

