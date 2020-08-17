Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Short Interest Up 13.2% in February

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
In other Telenav news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telenav by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Telenav by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Telenav stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. 6,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,012. Telenav has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $278.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.
Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Telenav will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Telenav Company Profile
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
