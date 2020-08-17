The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.0551 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006334 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,444,448 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

