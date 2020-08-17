Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 208,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.76. 898,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

