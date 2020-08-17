ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Hits $207.23 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $207.23 million and $20,852.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $2,390.54 or 0.19459322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00152335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.01851742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00192627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00136035 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

