TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $356,866.94 and $5.00 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.01481733 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

