Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 517,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,759. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 3.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

