Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. 23,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,477. The company has a market cap of $294.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.67 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLSA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiziana Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

