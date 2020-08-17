TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 4,908,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,557,345. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

