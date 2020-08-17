Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,600 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 513,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TNXP stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.03. 68,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,843,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.76. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 60,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.