Trane (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $533,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,777. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other Trane news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

