Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) is Trillium Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $37,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. 624,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

