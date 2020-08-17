Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Raised by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 681,447 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 9.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 1.22% of Travelers Companies worth $352,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

