Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $160.74. 3,422,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.