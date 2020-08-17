Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 218,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 676.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 320,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,602 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Bank of America by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 144,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 172,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,839,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,835,828. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.