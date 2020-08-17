Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,938. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.29.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

