Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.18. 2,077,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

