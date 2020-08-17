Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.02 on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,490.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,378.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.