Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after buying an additional 916,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after buying an additional 449,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 3,765,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

