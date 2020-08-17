Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $336.28. 1,522,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $268.77 and a twelve month high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

