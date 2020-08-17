Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $404.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.