Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 24,673 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,673 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 2.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $67,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,682,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 57.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.46. 4,844,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.