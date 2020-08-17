Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,431 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.75. 1,830,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,553. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.