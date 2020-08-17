Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. 2,923,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.