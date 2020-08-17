Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TRIB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. 25,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,412. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.