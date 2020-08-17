Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.11. Tronox posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Tronox by 96,846.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tronox by 495.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,523 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,797,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 229,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,556,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

