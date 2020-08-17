Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ TOUR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 37.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

