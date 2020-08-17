Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.58. 5,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $72.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,173,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,532,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,285 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $114,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

