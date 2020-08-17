U Network (UUU) Price Up 9.4% This Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. U Network has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $319,558.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000025 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 453.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

