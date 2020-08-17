UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMICY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.58. 37,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,532. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

