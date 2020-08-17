Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,309,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $193.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

