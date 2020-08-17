United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the May 14th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of United Internet stock remained flat at $$49.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.
United Internet Company Profile
