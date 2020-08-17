United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the May 14th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of United Internet stock remained flat at $$49.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.