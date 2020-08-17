United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,722.0 days.

United Internet stock remained flat at $$49.40 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. United Internet has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

